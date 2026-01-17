AFCON 2025: FT– Egypt 0-0 Nigeria (2-4 PK)

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FULL TIME

The final whistle blows, and the third-place play-off will be decided by a penalty shootout.

’90

Board goes up…FOUR minutes of stoppage time.

’88

Marmoush, Ashour, and Salah line up for the free-kick, with Salah taking it—but he smashes it straight into the wall. Poor effort.



’81

Play continues as the official allows it, with both incidents reviewed and cleared by VAR.

’71

Nigeria win a corner, with Lookman delivering, but Shobeir punches clear, and Egypt break quickly, only for Mohamed’s shot to be saved by Nwabali.

’64

Superb defending from Osayi-Samuel as he tracks back to deny Marmoush and prevent a corner, but he goes down and requires treatment. He returns quickly, yet Nigeria opt not to risk his hamstring, bringing on Alex Iwobi.

’57

Chance for Nigeria in the box, but Lookman can’t create space for a shot and lays the ball off to Simon, who is out of sync with his teammate, allowing Egypt to escape.

’54

Shobeir rushes off his line to make a crucial clearance as Adams tries to reach a ball over the top. Nigeria dominate possession, but Egypt break on the counter.

’51

A reminder: there is no extra time in the third-place play-off, with the match going straight to penalties if it remains goalless after 90 minutes.

’47

Almost a dream start to the second half for Nigeria as Ademola Lookman, on for Paul Onuachu, finds the net, but the goal is ruled out for offside against Akor Adams.

’46

Back underway in Casablanca!

HALF-TIME

There’s the whistle, goalless at the break.

’45

Mohamed makes a crunching tackle on Onyedika, but the Egypt forward avoids a booking as Trezeguet clears Nigeria’s resulting free-kick.

At the other end, Simon is booked for pulling back Salah, with four additional minutes signalled.

’36

Goal ruled out for Nigeria as Paul Onuachu is booked for an elbow on Hamdy Fathy.

’28

Egypt break in behind the Nigeria back line and Salah has two bites at goal but is denied from close range by Nwabali, with the resulting corner coming to nothing.

’24

The Morocco fans maintain a hostile atmosphere by booing every Egyptian touch, while Nigeria earn loud cheers as they clear their lines from a corner.

’18

Salah drops deep to collect the ball and looks to pick out Trezeguet’s run, but Nwabali reads the danger and races off his line to clear with his feet.

At the other end, Fathy is alert to head clear just in front of Adams, who was poised to meet Chukwueze’s cross.

’14

First sight of goal for Adams after using his strength to break free from his marker, but his deflected effort makes for a routine save for Shobeir.

’10

Nigeria give the ball away, but Mohamed cannot thread a pass through to Trezeguet. Egypt look dangerous when they press the Super Eagles high up the pitch.

‘2

Nwabali races off his line to smother the ball after Trezeguet attempts an outside-of-the-boot cross aimed at Salah in the middle.

Kick-off

Action is underway at the Stade Mohammed V, with a bronze medal and a podium finish at stake in the AFCON 2025 third-place play-off.