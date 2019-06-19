NDDC Board: Delta youths make case for MD, chairmanship position

By Elizabeth Uwandu

ASABA—FOLLOWING recent calls by several stakeholders on the controversy surrounding the states to produce the next Managing Director and Chairman on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Delta State Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum, an umbrella body of all ethnic Nationalities youth groups in Delta State has waded into the issue with serious findings.

Arising from a summit on ‘Transparency and Good Governance in the Niger Delta region’, which took place at the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Conference Centre in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, the group through its leaders; Mr Eric Omare (IYC President), Weyinmi Agbateyiniro (President, INYC), Ovie Umuakpo (Isoko National Youth Assembly) and others said:

“By strict adherence to the NDDC Act and the established mode of rotating the office of the MD/CEO amongst the top four major oil-producing states in the Niger Delta region, Delta State, by some stroke of providence, is clearly entitled to produce both the Chairman and Managing Director on the next NDDC board.”

The youth leaders stated that: “Our findings further revealed that this occurrence won’t be peculiar to Delta State alone. This is because a careful analysis of the sequence showed that this exact situation shall recur amongst the other three major oil producing states in the future; with Akwa Ibom State being entitled to produce both the MD/CEO and Chairman in 2079, followed by Rivers State in 2107 and Bayelsa State in 2119. Before repeating the sequence all over again with Delta State in 2136”.

Speaking further, they pointed out that: “while the NDDC Act is not against both the Managing Director and Chairman coming from one state, it is also pertinent to note that this pattern shall recur in favour of other states in the spirit of equity, which governs the Act”.