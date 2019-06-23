NAHCON reduces hajj fare

By Ishola Balogun

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has announced the reduction of over fifty one thousand Naira on this year’s Hajj fare.

NAHCON subsequently ordered all state pilgrims welfare Boards, Agencies and the Armed forces to immediately effect refund of the amount to all intending pilgrims who have already completed payment of N1.5million earlier announced fare.

In a statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs of the Commission, Hajiya Fatima Sanda Usara stated that the downward review of the fares was occasioned by the reclassification of land transportation routes to be used by Nigerian pilgrims in the holy land, and the reduction of their charges by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

“Nigerian Pilgrims from all states of the Federation, the FCT and Armed Forces are now to pay N51,170.45 less than the fares earlier announced. The commission has directed all State Pilgrims Welfare Boards, the FCT and Armed Forces to immediately announce the review and commence refunds to pilgrims that have paid over the reviewed fare.”

It is believed that the downward review of the Hajj fares and the extension of the deadline for the registration, would afford many Muslims the opportunity to participate in the annual religious journey this year.

Meanwhile, the Commission also extended the deadline for the registration of intending pilgrims to this year’s Hajj to July 15, 2019. All intending pilgrims are enjoined to conclude their payments and all necessary registration procedures before the date.