My goal is to empower 5000 females in graphics design — Miss Banwo

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Banwo Omobolanle is a brand identity designer, Founder of The Female Designer Movement, TFDm and Team instructor, Geneza School of Design. TFDm is an initiative created to encourage women to design by empowering them with knowledge-based skills to launch them into the world of computer graphics. She spoke of her passion to get about 5000 women trained in the world of graphic designs that will enable them to be innovators and entrepreneurs.

In the May edition of free graphic design training for women, Banwo said it was a dream come true as over 1000 women have been empowered in various skills that abound in graphic design in the last two years.

Speaking in the company of Solomon Osadolo, TDFm communications officer, the young entrepreneur reiterated that the challenge of having more women in the technology industry remained a big issue.

According to her: “There still exists dearth of female talent in the technology space. What TDFm is doing is to create a way of meeting talents in the industry. And we are happy that within a space of 12 months, we have trained about 1,000 women.

“And not only do we train them, but we facilitate internship programmes and also provide support for a startup where necessary.

“However, the major challenges still remained that of finance and getting sponsorships and support. There are a lot more people to reach the moment, but we cannot do that. For instance, for this event, about 800 persons registered, but we were only able to train 400 participants due to space and other logistics,“ she stated.

Participants at the training sponsored by Afrinolly, Printivo, CK Digital, Stem Hub Foundation, Cokards and Geneza Brands, Banwo said the training was to broaden their horizon to acquire skills in graphic design and also use the skills for good.

For Domino Richards, a banker, coming to TDFm training has activated her passion to delve into graphic design. “It’s been a wonderful experience coming here today. I have known I have a flair for designing, but my profession is banking. So, with this empowerment, I will put my interest in creating content and design,“ she explained.

“My next step is to do more designs,“ said Damilola Balogun, a graduate of the University of Lagos.

Also speaking on his experience, 10-year-old Ojetayo David, a Basic five pupil said his knowledge of graphic design has greatly improved.

The youngest participant added that his dream was to learn to create designs by using Corel draw and Photoshop. “I decided to come here to improve my knowledge of graphic design as my dad does graphics and website designs. I have learned so much and I wish to get more knowledge on how to use Corel draw and Photoshop to design,” he stated.