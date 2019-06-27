Muslims brainstorm, propose discourse on food sufficiency

Muslims have been urged to take a more active interest in national development by engaging more in public service activities and charities.

This view was canvassed by Muslim groups at a stakeholders meeting hosted by the Muslim Public Affairs Centre Nigeria last weekend in Lagos.

The meeting discussed strategies for ensuring public participation at the forthcoming discourse on national food self-sufficiency slated for July in Lagos.

The discourse, which centres on strategies for attaining food self-sufficiency in the country is organised by The Companion National, an association of Muslim Professionals and businessmen.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to deliver the keynote address and while immediate past Governor of the State of Osun, Engr Rauf Aregbesola will chair the occasion.

In his message to Muslims at the meeting, the Executive Chairman, Muslim Public Affairs Center, MPAC, Alhaji Disu Kamor commended The Companion for its patriotism demonstrated by its consistent in organising the National Discourse, now in its fourth edition to address germane national issues.

In the message delivered on his behalf by MPAC Director of Media and Strategic Communications, Abdulwarees Solanke, the chairman, Disu Kamor said it is an Islamic obligation that Muslims must seek the good of their country or wherever they find accommodation.

According to him, Islam advocates and supports righteous causes that promote public safety, security and national stability.

Also, the Chairman, Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Lagos Chapter, Alhaji AbudulKabir Garba said the National Discourse tallies with the aim and objective of the Project Muslim VIP: Voice, Identity and Participation which his group is partnering with MPAC to implement.

He said the project would promote qualitative participation of Muslims in public and global affairs to change the perception that Muslims are not forthcoming in contributing to national debates.

The representative of The Companion the chief hosting organisation, Ismail Bello Ozugha explained that the Companion as an open Muslim organisation believes in partnership and synergy of Muslims to improve quality of life.

He said Islam and Muslims have a lot to offer in the resolution of most crises confronting humanity today and it is by harnessing resources in explaining and demonstrating best practices that the world can find peace.