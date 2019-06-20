Kogi guber: Monarchs solicit Buhari’s support for Gov Bello

…Seek for Finance Minister portfolio

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AHEAD of the November governorship election in Kogi State, the State Traditional Rulers Council, yesterday, presented Governor Yahaya Bello to President Muhammadu Buhari for support at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The monarchs, led by the Attah Igala, Dr Michael Idakwo Oboni also pleaded with the President to appoint one of their subjects a substantive minister in his cabinet and not a minister of state.

Briefing State House correspondents after meeting with the President, spokesman of Kogi traditional rulers, Solomon Dele Owoniyi, the Obaru of Kabba and chairman of Okun Council of Obas, said their meeting with the President was not to endorse Governor Bello but to seek the support of the President for his second term bid.

According to Owoniyi, “Governor Bello had been endorsed by the people of the state. We are here on behalf of all the traditional rulers in Kogi State. We came to pay a courtesy call on the President.

“We came to reintroduce our governor to the president and demanded normal support since they belong to the same party. The issue of endorsement is not there, the people at home have already endorsed His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for the second term, so we don’t need to re-endorse him in Abuja here.”

He explained that all the traditional rulers all wanted was to re-present the governor to the President.