Kogi guber: APC pressure group rejects indirect Primary 

By Femi Bolaji

A pressure group of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Kogi state, Forum of Aspirants of the House of Representative, have rejected the endorsement of indirect primary election by some stakeholders of the party to choose its governorship candidate.

Addressing the press in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, spokesman of the Forum, Ben Adaji, noted that the said endorsement, is a kangaroo arrangement and does not reflect the choice of major stakeholders of the party.

Adaji, who contested the APC ticket for

Ankpa/Olamaboro/Omala Federal Constituency in Kogi, said the direct primary will be more transparent, and would give all members of the party the opportunity to choose a candidate that can guarantee success for the APC at the November 2019 governorship poll.

He said “The APC forum of aspirants of House of Representatives in Kogi state have totally rejected the adoption of indirect primary for the selection of the governorship candidate of our party.

“Our forum which has about 110 members constitute major stakeholders who worked for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general election and holds the base of the party at the grassroots.

“We are against this endorsement and will no longer allow manipulation take centre stage in Kogi APC.

“We will not sit back and allow Gov Yahaya Bello’s appointees decide for the party.

“We are calling on the National Working Committe of the APC to allow a level play ground for all governorship aspirants to test their popularity among all members of the party in Kogi.”