Iwuanyanwu, 2 others dump APGA for PDP in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – Three lawmakers of Imo state House of Assembly elected under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, on Tuesday, dumped APGA, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

The defection of the lawmakers were announced at the floor of the House by the Speaker, Chiji Collins.

The defected lawmakers were the members representing Nwangele, Okigwe and Ihitte Uboama state constituencies, Chyna Iwuanyanwu, Obulimba Samuel and Micheal Njoku respectively.

With this, APGA, has only one lawmaker in the Imo state House of Assembly.

Recalled that the Speaker, Collins, was the first to defect from APGA, to PDP, before other of his party members joined him.

The Speaker also read a letter from his party, PDP, through the party’s Secretary, Ray Emeana, announcing some of the principal officers of the party in the House.

According to the Speaker, announced that the Majority leader of the House, is Reginald Nwaneri, representing Oru East among others. He also said that the party would make avalaible other names of other principal officers in due course.