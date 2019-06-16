ISN holds quality assurance summit in Lagos, Abuja

ISN Products Nigeria Limited has held its inaugural Quality Assurance Summit (ISN QAS) in Lagos and Abuja.

Speaking at the summit, Executive Director, ISN Products Nigeria Limited, Mr Felix Ofungwu, said it is designed to evoke pragmatic, sustainable and most effective initiatives for institutionalizing quality assurance in laboratory practices and diagnosis.

Ofungwu who was represented by Head Business Development and Client Services, Dr Sandra Achebe, noted that ISN is committed to providing clients and end-users with consistent professional support to overcome daily challenges in laboratory practice and enable them produce laboratory results that can be trusted locally and internationally.

He stated: “The summit is geared towards equipping stakeholders with knowledge to improve technical proficiency and develop the ability to produce precise and accurate test results and calibration data which will in turn engender best-in-class patient care.”

Fundamental principles

According to him, ISN QAS has also been conceptualized to domesticate the fundamental principles of the ISO15189 framework in laboratory practice in Nigeria.

The ISN boss further stated: “The overall aim of ISN QAS is to equip Laboratory Scientists and Quality Assurance Officers on prudent healthcare principles, processes and troubleshooting procedures. Effective laboratory diagnosis remains a key driver and a critical enabler of sustainable healthcare delivery in Nigeria and the current economic landscape in the Country provides a unique opportunity for the public and private sectors to collectively address healthcare infrastructure gaps.”

He added that with the support and active collaboration of all stakeholders, ISN QAS will take place annually.