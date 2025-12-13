Nile University Holds 4th Medical Attestation Ceremony, Inducts New Set of Medical Doctors

Nile University of Nigeria held its 4th Medical Attestation Ceremony, a significant and deeply symbolic event marking the formal induction of its newest MBBS graduates into the medical profession. The ceremony, which was attended by top government functionaries, senior medical practitioners, faculty members, proud parents, and students, celebrated the transition of the 4th cohort of Nile University medical graduates from training to practice.

In his welcome address, Vice-Chancellor of Nile University of Nigeria, Prof. Dilli Dogo, FNAMed, DFMC, congratulated the graduates and thanked their parents for their support throughout the demanding journey of medical training.



“Today marks a proud and defining moment, not only for our graduates but for every family represented here. Your resilience, sacrifices, and belief in this journey have brought us to this joyous day. As these young doctors step forward, they do so fully prepared to save lives, shape communities, and make meaningful contributions to healthcare here in Nigeria and around the world. With the recent licensure of our MBBS programme by the General Medical Council (GMC) in the UK, our graduates can now practice abroad without additional qualification. It is a testament to the quality, rigour, and global relevance of our medical training at Nile University.”

Delivering the Attestation Lecture, distinguished Medical Elder Prof. Bisallah Ahmed Ekele spoke on the thought-provoking topic, “Who We Were, Who We Are, and Who We Should Be.” In his address, he paid tribute to past and present medical pioneers whose commitment, innovation, and integrity have earned Nigeria admiration both nationally and internationally.

Drawing deeply from the principles enshrined in the Hippocratic Oath and the Physician’s Pledge, Prof. Ekele urged the graduating doctors to uphold excellence at all times, maintain unwavering adherence to ethical standards, and remain resolute in their duty to preserve and protect human life.

He emphasized that professionalism is the foundation on which public trust in medicine is built, reminding the inductees that the true strength of the profession lies in the values, discipline, and empathy they bring to every patient interaction.

The ceremony also featured the formal administration of the Oath of Medical Practice, officially inducting the graduates as Certified Medical Doctors prepared to serve with competence, compassion, and integrity. Each graduating doctor received essential medical tools provided by Nile University of Nigeria to support their early professional journey.

The highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of the Overall Best Graduating Students, all of whom emerged as exceptional female scholars:

Eniola Victoria Oladele – 7 Distinctions

– 7 Distinctions Maryam Jibrin Wunti – 7 Distinctions

– 7 Distinctions Safiyya Sadiq Saleh – 5 Distinctions

– 5 Distinctions Adaora Radiance Osaze Ogedegbe – 5 Distinctions

In celebration of their outstanding academic achievements, the honourees received cash prizes, award plaques, and a 100% postgraduate scholarship to pursue a master’s degree in public health (MPH) at Nile University of Nigeria.

The ceremony also reflects Nile University’s rising profile in medical education. Since the inception of its MBBS programme, the University has invested in modern teaching facilities, well-equipped laboratories, and highly skilled faculty to ensure that its medical graduates meet international standards.

Over the past four years, Nile University has continued to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare sector by producing highly trained, globally competitive medical professionals. Its MBBS graduates are already contributing in hospitals, research institutions, and health missions both locally and internationally, advancing the University’s mission of developing skilled practitioners capable of improving health outcomes and shaping the future of medicine.

As this new cohort joins the noble profession, Nile University reaffirmed its commitment to expanding access to quality medical education and supporting the nation’s effort to build a stronger, more resilient healthcare system.

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About Nile University of Nigeria

Nile University of Nigeria is a private multidisciplinary university established in 2009 and located in Abuja, Nigeria. Nile University is committed to building future generations of professionals and leaders who can thrive and positively impact society by leveraging academic innovation, state-of-the-art facilities, and a talented team of faculty and staff. The university currently has eight faculties (Health Sciences, Law, Engineering, Computing, Science, Arts & Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Environmental Sciences) and a School of Postgraduate Studies offering over 40 undergraduate programmes and more than 50 postgraduate programmes. Nile University is owned by Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education with 16 institutions across 10 African countries.

About Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to transforming lives through relevant education for lifetime success. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility, and mobile mindsets are at the heart of the Honoris approach to educating the next generation of leaders and professionals to make a transformative impact on a global scale.

Honoris combines the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African human talent with an entrepreneurial mindset and 21st-century skills to thrive in the world of work.

Recognized as a New Champion by the World Economic Forum, Honoris comprises a community of 100,000+ students on 76 campuses in 26 cities. The network is formed of 16 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance, and online institutions. Honoris has transformed more than 1.2 million lives to date with a legacy of 250+ years of experience in education, supported by exclusive academic partnerships and exchange programs in more than 250 universities across Europe, North America, and Asia.

To strengthen its employability mandate, students benefit from an ecosystem of over 1,000 employer partners. More than 490 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Digital and Creative Arts, Fashion and Design, Media, Political Science, and Education.

Honoris United Universities. Education for Impact. www.honoris.net

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For Media Information

Abel Kure

Senior Corporate Communication & PR Officer

Nile University of Nigeria.