Herdsmen rob commuters along Ife -Ibadan express way

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo – Suspected Fulani herdsmen Wednesday morning robbed commuters along Ife -Ibadan express way, killing a civil servant, Mr Adenipekun Ademiju in the process.



According to an eye witness account, Ademiju, popularly called Okere, a staff of Atakumosa West Local Government of the state boarded a private vehicle at Osu, on his way to Ibadan before the incident happened at Ikire.

The eyewitness disclosed that Ademiju was shot dead as the robbers shot indiscriminately at vehicles plying the road to forcefully stop them.

” The man killed by Fulani herdsmen who normally rob on this road, two of them were in the car, I think the bullets missed the target, who is the driver of the car before killing the man.

“The robbers dropped the corpse on the highway and went away with the car”.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Folashade Odoro who confirmed the incident to journalists, said police are still investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, peace has been restored to Ifewara community in Atakumosa East Local Government Area of the state that was on Tuesday engulfed in violence crisis between a mining agent, called Ademola and some Hausa labourers in the town which led to the destruction of property.

Confirming the latest development in the town, the state command of the police PRO, folashade Odoro said some suspects have been arrested by the police who are helping the command in their investigations.