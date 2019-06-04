Happy Eid-il-Fitr

THE long stretch of 30-day fasting has ended with festivity, happiness and merriment. It was a season of worship, commitment, discipline, charity, love and forgiveness, culminating in the celebration of Eid-il-Fitr otherwise known as Festival of breaking fast.

The special prayers of Eid-il-Fitr in the mosques and open air areas with larger congregation in an atmosphere of religious piety as is being observed in all parts of the world today brings the feeling of spiritual exhilaration which glows within the heart and soul.

Like other canonical festivals, it is an event of massive cheer. The celebration spins around fellowship, love and happiness. This revelry of sumptuous food and drinks with family members, friends, neighbours and the less privileged irrespective of religious and party affiliations shows how we all can make social life a visible expression of God-consciousness.

Even if it is a Muslim affair, Christians and other religious adherents cannot entirely be left out of it. The fact remains that we are entwined together not only because of the cardinal social rule that requires us all not to segregate against anyone, but also because living together harmoniously is sine qua non.

After the one-month abstinence from food and drink, from immorality and corruption and from greed and ego-centrism, it is time we gauge our spiritual elevation as a result of our devotion, conduct, prayers and divine favours received during Ramadan and maintain a higher spiritual development through righteous conduct, prayers and love for fellow countrymen. This is only when the gains we recorded during the month can be cumulative.

If truly we had fasted for Allah and not for the sake of tradition, then, it will be a huge step towards self re-dedication and national development. We must eschew hatred and imbibe the spirit of love, care and peaceful coexistence which Ramadan promotes irrespective of religious and ethnic affiliation.

As we also begin another political dispensation, leaders at all levels of governance should note that injustice, corruption and insensitivity to the plight of the weak are incompatible with the religion and at variance with any known religion. Deliverance of good governance, protection of the weak against the oppression of the mighty is an essential principle, whether for Muslims or non-Muslims and in all circumstance must be displayed.

The celebration of Eid-il-Fitr should mark a new beginning for us with a resolve to shun all evil acts and adopt various positive behaviors required to lift the nation high. We can thus carry forward these useful dispositions and attitudes all through the year and let them embellish our lifestyles.

If we have worked so hard to stay away from wicked and evil acts during the blessed month of Ramadan, we must carry on with the meritorious acts at all times. If we do these, our quest for social, religious and political integration will be easily achieved and we hope the lessons learned from the holy month will make us better persons individually.

On this joyous occasion, we say Eid-il-Mubarak to all our Muslim readers.