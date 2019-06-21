Final year UNN student commits suicide

lHe’s been battling with project since 2016—Mother

lI’ll ask his supervisor—HOD

By Chinenyeh Ozor & Alemma Aliu

Samuel Elias, a final year student of Department of Religion and Culture, University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, has committed suicide by drinking a poisonous substance.

His mother, Mrs Kate Eliias, a staff of the university, told Vanguard that the incident happened on Monday, June 17, at 5.30p.m. in her house at Justina Eze Street, Nsukka.

Mrs Elias said: “I came back from work on that fateful day and discovered that my first child was in a bad mood. He was staggering when he came to collect a bottle of coke from the fridge.

“I followed him immediately to his room and started talking to him, but he could not respond and when I looked closely he was clenching his teeth.

“I looked around and I saw an empty bottle of a poisonous substance. At that point, I raised the alarm and my other children rushed to the room and we tried to give him palm oil. But his clenched teeth would not allow the oil enter his mouth.

“We immediately rushed him to Faith Foundation Hospital, Nsukka, where we were referred to Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka, where he died.”

Mother give reasons

The mother of seven said her 25-year-old son could have died of depression, noting that he had been lamenting of his inability to graduate from UNN because of his project.

She said also that her son had not been happy about how his late father’s family had abandoned them since their father died.

Her words: “I know two things he usually complained about: his inability to graduate from UNN since 2016 because of the project that he has not finished, as his classmates have all gone for National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, programme.

“He also complained of how his father’s family in Ihechiowa in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State abandoned them since their father died.

“Whenever he complained of these things, I usually advised him to trust God who is capable of solving every problem. I do not know why he went to this extent of committing suicide.

“It still looks like a dream to me that my first son and first child has died.”

HOD, Police probes

Reacting to this incident, Professor Tagbo Ugwu, UNN’s Head of Department of Religion and Culture, said somebody called him and told him about the incident.

According to him, “I received the news with rude shock and surprise. I will find out from his supervisor what is wrong with the project that has stopped him from graduating.”

Contacted, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, Enugu State Police Public Relations Office, said: “The Police is aware of Samuel Elias death, a final year student of Department of Religion and Culture in UNN, who committed suicide on Monday.

“Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.”

…suicide in UNIBEN

Meanwhile, the 300 Level student of University of Benin, Christabel Buoro Owoicho, who was found dead in her room was alleged to have been raped before committing suicide, her friend and uncle have said.

It was reported that she allegedly committed suicide because of a strained relationship with her boyfriend.

However, her roommate Folakemi and a man, who identified himself as the deceased’s uncle, Ben Bamiyi, said the deceased was an introvert “who never had a boyfriend in her entire life. Christabel was exceptionally brilliant.”

Sources said she was a virgin before her encounter with the rapist.

Police spokesman in Edo State, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said no arrest had been made but that investigation had begun.

He said: “Investigators said the suicide note was incoherent. Professionals will examine the body to ascertain whether she was a psychiatric patient.”