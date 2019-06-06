The 2019 FIFA Women Cup takes off Friday in France with the hosts facing South Korea, while the Super Falcons will open their group A account with Norway on Saturday.

Speaking on the Super Falcons chances coach Thomas Dennerby submitted that the Africa Champions have a good chance of reaching the knock-out stages, adding that the team is prepared and ready to go.

“Our ambition is to get to the last 16 at least,” Dennerby

“We know that Norway is a good tournament team, they have a good record. But they are not at the same level as they were in the ‘90s, so we must believe we have a chance.

“I hope that we can do that and get through to the round of 16, then win one more game.

[READ ALSO]

“The team have the capacity to do that. We have really worked hard to be the best Nigerian team ever to go to the World Cup.”

While they have been the dominant force in African women’s football, Nigeria only qualified for France on the back of two penalty shootout wins and Dennerby says that is a reflection of the increased competition on the continent.

“I think the standard has improved across Africa,” said Dennerby.

“It has certainly got a lot more competitive. You can no longer say before kick-off how the game is going to end and that’s good.”

VANGUARD