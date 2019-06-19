Estate firm offers low-income earners deal in Ibeju Lekki

For low income earners who have the lofty dream of owning their own land without having to break banks, Maplewoods at Ibeju-lekki is their next destination.

The Maplewoods advantage highlights the importance of quality and natural living within a well-deﬁned perimeter. A place where expectations are turned into reality.

Also, the landed property comes in different sizes: the 300Sqm and 600Sqm respectively with a 12 months payment plan available with an unbeatable opportunity to get 1 Plot FREE.

Speaking on the brain behind the project, Managing Director of Chateau Royal Real Estate Limited, Mr. Oluwatobi Osonuga, said: “Maplewoods is located in robust communities comprising; residences, grocery stores, educational facilities, recreational facilities, hair and body parlor, surrounded by beautiful shrubs and trees, translating into a friendly environment.”

He noted that the property situated in the heart of Ibeju-lekki in no due time would be a gold mine as the area harbors the beautifully conceptualized resorts, the La campagne Tropican Beach Resort.

‘’The facts about this community are not only intimidating but also compelling, especially for savvy and patient investors with long term view of the property market.’’

‘’Today, Ibeju-Lekki is the fastest developing corridor in Nigeria and, in fact, Africa. It is an ideal investment destination for real estate investors and the future of Lagos. The reason for this is simple and not far-fetched.’’ He added.

“I will recommend this area to any of my relatives and savvy investors anytime any day,” Dr Freeman Osonuga, Managing Director of Adloyal Business Network the strategic partners of Maplewoods had mentioned.

He further said that the community is where the Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ), Lekki Deep Seaport, Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Industry, Dangote Fertilizer Plant, International (Cargo) Airport, Lekki International Golf Course, Pan Atlantic University, Eleganza Industries are being developed.

He noted with an initial deposit of N100, 000 a potential land owner can be sure of securing a ticket to tap into the 12 months payment plan available at Maplewoods with the promo valid till June 30th, 2019.

Commenting on the area were the property is located, Mr. Osonuga said “Maplewoods are of superior quality, ranging from paved roads, covered drainages, pedestrian walkways, lush greenery, modern electrification with street lights and uncompromising security details. It is an addition of a fresh identity to the beautiful city of Lagos.”