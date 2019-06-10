Don’t muzzle parliament , Secondus counsels Buhari, APC.

…Says separation of power must be maintained

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – As lawmakers elect principal officers of the 9th National Assembly today, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has warned President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, not to muzzle the legislature and other arms of government.

Secondus stated this against the backdrop of alleged interest from the Presidency in the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, Secondus said his warning has become germane given “the dictatorial tendencies of the APC administration as seen in the last four years, and their continuous propensity to disregard the rule of law and other principles of democracy.”

According to the PDP boss, available intelligence to the party shows that “the Presidency and the APC have concluded plans to use intimidation and coercion against legislators not ready to do their bidding in their desperation to hoist leadership on the legislators.”

He accused the Presidency and the APC of arm-twisting officials of the National Assembly to fashion out favourable rules that would enable them have their way.

He added that the apparent disregard for the basic principles of separation of power by the APC-led administration “points clearly to their eventual destination which is dictatorship.”

Secondus further accused the executive arm of plot to take over the 9th Assembly “so as to realize their long-held aspiration of hijacking the legislature which began in August last year during the state sponsored stealing of the Senate mace and the aborted illegal seizure of the 8th Assembly.”

The statement continued: “Indications are clearly showing that full blown dictatorship is brewing in our country.

“When a supposed democratic government brazenly muscles all the other arms of government, the legislature, the Judiciary and even the press- the fourth estate of the realm, we should be worried at what is loading in our polity.”