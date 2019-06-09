Dbanj‘s gold neck chain worth millions goes missing while on flight to Lagos

…Begs anyone with chain to return it

By Anthony Ogbonna

Popular Nigerian musician and koko master, Oladapo Oyebanji, a.k.a. Dbanj’s gold neck chain worth millions of naira, Sunday, went missing while he was on a flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos.

Although Dbanj is still on his birthday celebration mode, he took to his twitter handle to confirm that his gold chain got missing.

Guys, Yes it’s still my birthday but this morning on my AERO flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos, I left my my DB Records neck chain on my seat on the Flight . Anyone who finds it should please call Seyi on 0809-259-3122. A handsome reward awaits the person. God bless you!💵💵💵 — D’banj D Kokomaster (@iamdbanj) 9 June 2019

Dbanj said he left his DB Records neck chain on his seat on the Flight but couldn’t find it again.

He, however, promised a handsome reward to anyone who sees and returns the neck chain to him.

