COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo unhappy about rape scandal

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder of the Commonwealth Zion Assembly (COZA), has said that he is unhappy about rape scandal surrounding his ministry this came as he announced the suspension of a seven days programme of the church, saying the “Holy Spirit” directed him to do so.

Speaking on Sunday, Fatoyinb said I not unhappy with the scandal rocking the church.

Busola Dakolo, a photographer and wife of musician, Timi Dakolo, had accused Fatoyinbo of rape.​ Mrs. Dakolo is the second high profile person after Ese Walter to accuse Fatoyinbo of rape.

Coza Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo advising his church members not to fight with any of the protesters outside the church but He didn’t mention a single thing about the rape matter he is being accused of doing!! And everyone is there hailing him 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ #stepdownpastor #COZA pic.twitter.com/WUkaiHKZko — Kunta Kunte™ (@Nifemi_99) June 30, 2019

A protest march to COZA church in Abuja is currently ongoing by #Church Too Movement

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Saturday condemned any case of rape in strong terms, saying it doesn’t matter who is involved.

Rev Samson Ayokunle, President, CAN, who gave the condemnation via a text message, stressed that justice must prevail in all rape cases.

Ayokunle described rape as ungodly, wicked and reprehensible.

He,however, noted that CAN had no details on the trending allegations against the founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Abiodun Fatoyinbo.

COZA church members attempt to stop the peaceful protest currently ongoing in Abuja. #StepDownPastor #ChurchToo #MeToopic.twitter.com/vg6p7CPS4g — Akorede J. Ayanbisi (@theBussmarn) June 30, 2019

But he confirmed that the association had reached out to the christian wing which Fatoyinbo belongs to ascertain truth of the matter and take necesssary actions.

”We have no details about the matter other than what we are reading and hearing from the social media, and this is not reliable and credible evidence.

”The CAN leadership has reached out to the leadership of the block which the Pastor in question belongs with a view to getting to the root of the matter.

”This will help us to make the right decision on the issue,” he said.

Came out to cover the protest against #Cozapastor, #BiodunFatoyinbo and pro-Fatoyinbo protesters emerge out of nowhere. This guy says he doesn't know Fatoyinbo but they were paid 10k each by a guy called "Paparazzi" to come protest. #stepdownpastor #notinmychurch #notorape pic.twitter.com/p9OXX9lIx2 — Goodness Adaoyiche (@Deadlinechic) June 30, 2019

As expected, they barricaded the road leading to the church auditorium with armed forces. But we will sit here and pass our message across. #ChurchToo #MeToo #IStandWithBusolaDakolo pic.twitter.com/nq583SZmbE — Lami Apejoye (@MsLami_A) June 30, 2019