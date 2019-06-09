Today edition is a continuation of our last edition. It focuses on our attitude to challenges. Either you are born again or not, there are bound to be challenges in life. What is important is the grace of God to overcome those challenges.

Challenges vary from person to person. Christians, non- Christians, men, women, the rich, and the downtrodden all have challenges.

Our focus here is the attitude of a Christian to challenges . As Christians we are confident that we have a Saviour. He is Jesus Christ.

The angel of God said to Joseph in a dream, Matthew 1 vs. 21 “ And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS; for he shall save his people from their sins”.

Sins here could mean those that we have committed or those inflicted on us by the forces of darkness. For instance, a person’s life style may be the source of his or her health challenges but for a true believer, he/ she is able to overcome because our Saviour lives.

As a Christian when going through challenges, the Holy Bible admonishes us to count it all joy. Why? It is because, joy will definitely replace that challenge.

Any one who spends all the time weeping, lamenting, wearing mournful looks has surrendered to that challenge and with that kind of attitude the challenge will continue to fester and dominate that person’s life.

At all times a Christian must not only have faith but also act it. How do I mean? Pray without ceasing.

First Thessalonians 5 vs. 15-18 is our guide. It states, “ See that none render evil for evil unto any man; but ever follow that which is good, both among yourselves, and to all men. Rejoice evermore. Pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you”.

This Bible passage is very clear as to what we should do as Christians going through a challenge or the other. When we do His will, He will attend to our needs.

We also need to remember that whatever you are going through, yours isn’t the worst case.

Recently, there was the testimony of a woman who gave birth to a child after 35 years of marriage.

There is the case of a lady who has just found her life partner after 15 years of graduation. What they have gone through is better imagined but something is common to both cases, they never stopped praying. They never stopped trusting God.

Even if you have no challenges, don’t stop praying. Why? It is because your comfort is a discomfort to some people and they could be planning to bring you down.

Are you worried about your financial status? 2nd Corinthians 8 vs. 9 “ For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for our sakes he became poor, that we through his poverty might be rich”.

These words should give you confidence that even if you don’t come from a rich family and your situation today shows no sign of financial improvement, God can make you rich.

Let me share with you the story of a tenant somewhere in Mushin , Lagos. An issue of a sudden increase in rent arose and the tenant went to complain to the landlord, who actually inherited the house from his father. The ‘landlord’ told off the tenant and the man walked away humiliated.

He told the story to his wife and she went into prayers asking God to break the yoke of tenancy.

Within a few years, God showed up. He used a friend to help the tenant acquire land in a choice area in Lagos. God raised help for them and the couple that lived in a flat childless, moved into their own duplex and God gave them children within two years.

Brethren, in the name that is above all names, Jesus, God will arise for you and give you a result that will nullify all insults that human beings have given you.

Today, the tide has changed. The inheritor ‘ landlord’ lives in high-density populated area while the tenant lives in an upper middle class area.

God can turn things around for you. Whatever you are going through, count it all joy because the Lord will turn every issue that makes you sorrowful to joy in the name of Jesus.

We are further assured of the capacity of our Lord in Psalm 126 vs. 5 &6 “ They that sow in tears shall reap in joy. He that goeth forth and weepeth, bearing precious seed, shall doubtless come again with rejoicing bringing sheaves with him”.

Have you only a child and another seems not to be coming? Remain steadfast with Jesus and very soon, multiple babies will come your way.

God in his mercy will give you double for your troubles in Jesus name.

Sheaves here, could mean the children you have been waiting for. It means the miracle you have been waiting for.

Have you been working hard and your efforts are being wasted? Has someone been snatching from you what rightly belongs to you? Don’t worry be cheerful better days are ahead.

See how enemies wasted Isaac’s efforts in Gen. 26 vs. 19&21 “ And the herdmen of Gerar did strive with Isaac’s herdmen, saying, The water is ours: and he called the name Esek;because they strove with him. And they digged another well, and strove for that also: and he called the name of it Sitnah.”

Finally, see what God did . Verse 22 “ And he removed from thence, and digged another well; and for that they strove not: and he called the name of it Rehoboth; and he said , For now the LORD hath made room for us, and we shall be fruitful in the land”.

In the name of Jesus, in any way that your efforts have been wasted, from now the Lord will visit you and you shall be fruitful.

In all things, let us give thanks to God. Weeping, mournful looks do not bring in miracles. They are signs that make the forces of darkness rejoice over you. By all means avoid putting up such posture.

As Christians, either we have challenges or not, we need to be prayerful.

Brethren, you need Jesus always.

I share with you the words of Pastor Kola Olatunde ( aka MKO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, “ Be patient. Without pain there is no gain. All you are going through is for God to know on whose side you are”.

In the name of Jesus, this second half of the year will favour you. Only remain faithful to God, believe his word, and serve him with all your heart.

Let’s share this prayer point . “ Whatever is not permitted in heaven get out of my life in the name of Jesus”.

With this prayer, you are pushing out every form of barrenness, physical, financial, fruitless efforts, loneliness, etc.

By the grace of God, you will end this year with your testimony.

Peace of the Lord be with us all. Amen.