Come Rain, Come Shine ‘Umbrella Etiquette’

Janet Adetu

We have now officially entered the raining season after so much extraordinary heat. At the time the heat was so unbearable that we yearned for the rain; just to cool down the atmosphere and heat wave. Today the rain has come with a vengeance, so unpredictable at times causing havoc. One good thing about the rain for me though is seeing my beautiful orchid’s blossom as they receive the rain with love – this is my special hobby of collecting a rare species of flowers that thrive in only charcoal.

Most times you are able to tell when it will rain so that you can go out prepared for the weather. At times the weather forecast is not always to be relied upon; we have seen many a times when it is nice and sunny in the morning, it then starts drizzling in the afternoon and depending on where you are, you might just see a thunder storm or even hail stones. As much as we see the changing unpredictable weather, should it be the practice that we carry an umbrella everywhere we go?

Well it is a smart move today to have an umbrella in your office, your vehicle and depending on the weather also your bag. In some countries umbrellas are like gold because it rains constantly. It is funny as we all go about on daily lives suddenly it pours down with rain, we start running helter shelter looking for an umbrella at all cost.

Umbrellas are assets but can be a nuisance at the same time when you have to carry them around. It is not surprising that many umbrellas are reported lost and found everywhere you go after a rainfall as nobody likes the additional burden of carrying it around.

As simple as it may sound umbrellas as cheap as they are can cost you – I remember going for an important meeting and from nowhere the rain came down like thunder and lightning, unfortunately as I arrived my destination I asked my driver to bring out the umbrella. To my utmost surprise we discovered that he forgot to place an umbrella in the car. I had no other choice but to sit and wait for the rain to die down a period of 45minutes. It cost me my time, my appointment and host of other important things that day.

It is good to state here that umbrellas are assets not just for the rain but also during extreme sunny conditions, or when you are protecting for health reasons. We see umbrellas in hotels by the poolside, at the beach in an outside café or external restaurant. Umbrellas really are a temporary measure for the moment, nobody likes to be beaten come rain, come shine.

Umbrella Quick Tips

Keep an umbrella around for contingency no matter the weather

Keep a minimum of a short and long umbrella in your car

Keep used paper and nylon in your car boot during raining season

Ensure all the tines are in good condition and non are dangerously poking out. Use a branded umbrella to market your services. Go by your instincts carry an umbrella when you feel it may rain

During all travels social and business add an umbrella in your suitcase

Remember your umbrella wherever you take it

Fold your umbrella back properly after use, if not it will easily get destroyed

The first assignment of your umbrella is to protect you – use it wisely

GUIDELINES FOR USING UMBRELLA PROPERLY

Continuing from last week all about proper protocol for umbrella usage, this is the time to always carry an umbrella come rain, come shine.these are my strategies:

1.Your umbrella your image

Your image must be considered when choosing what umbrella to buy. Going by the rule of proportion if you have a larger frame then you will look better with a larger umbrella, carrying a smaller umbrella will look somewhat ridiculous. Purchase an umbrella that befits your body frame.

Hold with care

Your umbrella can appear a nuisance in your hand when it is not raining, unless you have a vehicle or a bag you can keep it in. Be mindful of how you swing your umbrella. Also watch where you put it down when not in use. Time and time again numerous umbrellas get lost due to failure to remember where they laid it down.

Open gently

Sometimes in the heat of the moment to avoid getting too wet you rush to open your umbrella without considering those around. It is so easy to hit someone with your umbrella – always imagine them too.

Sharing Unannounced

When you have an umbrella and you see others getting wet. It goes without saying that you should be polite enough to hold the umbrella over someone else. Of course this depends on the size of the umbrella; but sharing is caring when it matters most.

Lend a helping hand

At times you may be under the shelter of your vehicle and need to step out to get to a door. As an individual it is polite to rush to help such people with a suitably sized umbrella; to help shield another person.

Shake it off

Umbrellas drip a lot when closed, some people do not realize that the water dripping is creating havoc in an office complex, in a house or even when brought into the car. It is important to shake off the water before finally placing your umbrella to rest. Be careful not to leave in your vehicle to avoid dampness inside.

Don’t litter

After using your umbrella and leaving it at the foot of an entrance you need to remember to take it along with you. Many umbrellas are left littering the entrance of offices just because people tend to unconsciously leave the umbrella behind especially when it is not raining anymore.

Place a stand

Now that it is raining homes, schools and offices should have an umbrella stand for heavy traffic areas. Don’t place your umbrella on the floor, better still stand your umbrella against a wall, if there is no stand provided.

Broken and bruised

Once your umbrella accidentally turns in or has some aspects destroyed by heavy wind or otherwise, do not manage it to avoid any mishaps carefully stash the umbrella in the nearest disposal.

Multitasking and carrying

When you are carrying an umbrella you cannot carry newspapers, a bag, and a briefcase and answer the phone at the same time. Pay attention to you and the pouring rain. It is wise to be security conscious when carrying too many things at once.

Moving around public transport.

When you are using an umbrella and you are using public transport. You must watch others around you especially if you enter with a very wet dripping umbrella, it is awkward and impolite in public places.

Walking in style

Just imagine 10 people walking around carrying an umbrella, some people being shorter and others taller. Being mindful that you do not accidentally hit others, raise your umbrella where necessary and keep it close to you.

Snugging the shelter

In a hotel, restaurant or by the pool learn to share the umbrella in such places, remember it is there for all do not snug the shelter be wise enough to recognize when your usage time is up.

Not needed everywhere

Finally when you find yourself walking under a covered area it is better to close your umbrella and walk normally like others around you.

Be conscious of your environment and others at all times.

Now you have a good handful of information about umbrellas why not sing and dance in the rain under the protection of your umbrella.

All the Best!