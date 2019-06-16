CIBN to examine infrastructure improvement in Nigeria

THE Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN, will this week, assemble erudite scholars and core professionals from banks and other institutions at a public forum to examine some critical issues that will further improve the state of Infrastructure in the country.

The institute, in a statement, said that the forum is coming under the auspices of the 2019 CIBN Annual Lecture, with the theme, “Infrastructure Development and Growth in Nigeria: Prospects and Challenges”.

The forum would be addressed by Professor Melvin Ayogu, ACIB, Fellow, Mapungubwe Institute of Strategic Reflection, South Africa while Mr. Andrew Alli, HCIB, Group Chief Executive Officer/Partner, SouthBridge Group, will chair the occasion.

In order to ensure this year’s event is unique and value adding, the institute has carefully selected high profile professionals as panelists from both the manufacturing and financial sectors of the economy comprising Hajia Aisha Dahir-Umar, Director General, National Pension Commission; Mr. Bola Onadele, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange; Dr. Wale Babalakin, SAN, OFR; Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, University of Lagos Governing Council & Chairman, Bi-Courtney Group; and Engr. Mansur Ahmed, President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) & Executive Director, Dangote Group.