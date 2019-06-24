Chief John Odigie-Oyegun was very correct on Oshiomhole – Idahosa

…says APC Chairman nominated 95% appointees in Obaseki’s govt.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Hon. Charles Idahosa, has come up with proof that the national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is playing the godfather in the politics of Edo State.

According to Idahosa “Oshiomhole must have been joking when he denied his godfather’s role in Edo State politics.

“Oshiomhole brought Governor Godwin Obaseki to us and told us that he was the engine of his administration and today, governor Obaseki has lived up to our expectations and he has actually exceeded the expectations of millions of Edo people.

“Oshiomhole chose the deputy governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, he imposed all the commissioners on governor Obaseki and chose the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. So what is Oshiomhole denying?”

Idahosa said Chief John Odigie-Oyegun was very correct when he said Oshiomhole was playing the godfather.

“Chief Oyegun is a very decent man and does not just talk because he wants to be heard. He is not a flippant person; he says things as they are.

“In fact, Oshiomhole controls the party and everything. Oshiomhole wants to turn himself into a small emperor here and we will not accept that. What more proof does the former governor need to accept that he is playing the role of a godfather in Edo State?”

The former political adviser to Comrade Oshiomhole further said: “Currently we have an Oshiomhole in Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC), another Oshiomhole in Edo State House of Assembly, not to talk off his own mother’s brother’s children.

“If an idea does not come from Oshiomhole it is rubbish. He claims he knows everything. Enough is enough of his high handedness.”

Idahosa added: “Oshiomhole chose the local government chairmen in the 18 local councils of the state as well as most of the members of the state house of assembly. The current crisis in the state assembly happened because he seems to be losing his hold on the politics of the state. He is guilty of what he accused former governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, of doing.”

Recall that the APC National Chairman, had denied playing the godfather in Edo Politics after Chief John Odigie-Oyegun accused him of being the architect of all the crises leading to the tension in Edo State APC.

Oyegun who spoke through his spokesman, Ray Murphy, said: “Today there are all kinds of rancour coming from Edo State. They all boil down to attempts by a godfather and godfatherism that is heating up the polity in Edo State. Obaseki is the executive governor of Edo State and he should be allowed to exercise the powers vested in him by the law.

“To what purpose is this idea of APC Chairman putting the state under tension? As a governor on APC platform, he should be allowed to run out his tenure before they decide whether to bring him back or not. There are so much antics going on and you do not need to be a prophet or a Babalawo to trace where they are coming from. They are coming from APC. I want to think that they are all targeted at weakening the governor of Edo State.”

But Oshiomhole responded: “Edo people know me and I know them. I don’t need short-cut to sustain my position in the system. But you know that there is nobody in Nigeria who is not open to accusations. The important thing is that he who accuses should give you proof.