Catholic priest kidnapped in Edo

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—A Catholic Priest, Rev Fr Isaac Agabi, has been kidnapped along Auchi-Igarra Road in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

A statement yesterday, by the Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Fr Peter Egielewa, said their colleague was abducted Sunday.

He said: “Information reaching us is that one of our priests, Rev Fr Isaac Agabi, has been kidnapped this evening (Sunday) along Auchi-Igarra Road at about 5p.m. He is the priest in charge of Holy Name Catholic Church, Ikpeshi.”

This is coming on the heels of the reported abduction of six persons, including an Auchi Polytechnic lecturer, along Ifon-Uzeba-Kabo Road by River Ose Bridge near Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, by cattle rustlers on their way from Ondo State.

They were made to pay about six hundred thousand naira before they were released after four days in the bush.

Contacted yesterday, Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the priest’s kidnap.

He said the Reverend Father’s colleague, Fr Kingsley Okodugha, officially reported the incident at the Igarra Division of Nigerian Police.

He also confirmed that the kidnap victim was forcefully taken from his Toyota Corolla car with number plates SMK 252 FC, adding that police operatives and vigilante group were combing the bush for him, while his vehicle is with the police.