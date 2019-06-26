Big battery, AI technology challenge device makers

By Prince Osuagwu

The two major issues with high end phones are usually battery power and intuitive user interface. Particularly, with Android phones, the power consumption rate is high due to numerous apps, which in any case, make the operating system one of the most sought after in the industry

So, Original Equipment Manufacturers, OEMs, more than any other time, are under pressure to produce phones which checks all the pecking of modern, fluid mobile phone but also boasts of longer lasting battery life

However, recently, device maker Tecno said it has produced a phone which ticks all the boxes with its latest Pouvoir 3 smartphone.

Although the Tecno pouvoir series have been quite popular in the Smartphone market, Tecno said it has outdone itself with the Pouvoir 3 in the areas of long-lasting battery capacity, advanced security set-up and smooth performance. This is basically because the new Smartphone in imbued with the latest in AI technology, monster-large, ultra long-lasting battery.

Smart is the new game

Compared to Pouvoir 2,Tecno said the new device spots a 13MP front camera, 13MP back camera enhanced by Artifical Intelligence, AI. The camera’s interface can detect a subject in the frame whether it’s an outdoor landscape, anindoor plate offood or a live subject, and automatically adjust the settings to produce the most beautiful version of the subject.

It also has a wide-angle lens and an adjustable LED flash. The new device further combines AI technology with High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology to improve image quality in environments where there is poor lighting as well as environments with strong backlight. The AI-based algorithm is also useful for its Face ID Unlocking system that ensures bank-level security within the smartphone. To further boost security, there is a Fingerprint Reader at the back.

Faster and smoother are the new rules

The mobile market cannot accept any device that is not fast and smooth. Apparently, that’s why the new device runs on Quad-core MT6739 processor, Android 8.1 and smart HiOS 4.1 user interface. It is backed up by a 32GB ROM and 2GB RAM, this smartphone has everything it needs to run smoothly for a long period of time, even when two or more apps are running at the same time. The sizable RAM and ROM also help it run faster while creating plenty of space for videos, pictures and other files.

The device flaunts a 6.2 inch super bright display and is encased in a glossy cover, with colour options such as city blue, midnight black and champagne gold available.