Bandits go berserk in Niger, kill 70, sack 8 villages

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—No fewer than 70 people have been confirmed killed by bandits that attacked some communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The invasion of various communities, according to sources, started Sunday and spread gradually to other villages, unabated.

Besides the death toll, an unspecified number of people were also said to have sustained various degrees of injuries during the raid on the villages.

Mostly affected, according to the report, were women and children. Already, about 1,000 people, who are predominantly farmers and fishermen, have been sacked from their various villages.

Those injured have been rushed to general hospitals in Kuta, Erena and Zumba, while the displaced villagers are taking refuge in seven internally-displaced persons, IDPs, camps.

Senator David Umaru told journalists that within the last six days, some victims include 19 that died in Kwaki village, 14 in Barden Dawaki village, while eight died in Ajatawyi village.

Other casualties include seven in Gwassa, five in Ajayin Bataro, four others in Bwailo, three in Baton village and two in Giji village.

The state Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Mohammed Abubakar, confirmed the attacks but said only 12 people were confirmed killed by the Command.

He added that more security personnel have been drafted to the troubled areas to stem the trend.