AFCON 2019: Eagles begin build up in Asaba today

Nigeria’s preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations begin today as the Super Eagles are expected to converge in Asaba, Delta State.

Coach Gernot Rohr revealed a list of 25 players, most of them foreign-based with three home-based on standby for the camp, which will see the Eagles take on Zimbabwe on June 8 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

“This first phase of camping will also take in a friendly match, against equally Egypt-bound Warriors of Zimbabwe, at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on June 8,” said Ademola Olajire, Nigeria Football Federation communications director.

“The team will spend a full week perfecting tactics and strategies, before taking on Africa’s number one-ranked team Senegal in another friendly in Ismailia.

“On June 17, the three-times champions will travel to Alexandria, the venue of their Group B matches against Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar,” he added.