AFCON 2019: Amuneke reveals Tanzania’s 23-man squad

Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amuneke has unveiled his final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Nigerian tactician has dropped nine players from his initial 32-man squad, including 15-year-old Kelvin John Pius, who impressed for Tanzania in the just-concluded U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Genk striker Mbwana Samatta tops the list, along with Farid Mussa of Tenerife and Erasto Nyoni of Simba Sporting Club.

In total, 10 of the selected players are plying their trades abroad while 13 are from local clubs in Tanzania.

The Taifa Stars have lined up two international friendly games in preparation for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. They will lock horns with the tournament’s host nation, Egypt on Thursday before trying Zimbabwe for size on Saturday.

The East Africans have been drawn alongside Kenya, Algeria and Senegal in Group C. They kick off their campaign in the tournament against the Terenga Lions on June 23.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula (Simba SC),Metacha Mhata (Mbao FC) and Aron Kalambo (TZ Prisons).

Defenders: Hassan Ramadan (Nkana FC), Vincent Phillipo (Mbao FC), Gadiel Michael (Young Africans), Ally Mtoni (Lipuli FC), Mohammed Hussein (Simba SC), Kelvin Yondani (Young Africans), Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC) and Agrey Moris (Azam FC)

Midfielders: Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Himid Mao (Petrojet FC), Mudathir Yahya (Azam FC), Frank Domayo (Azam FC), Farid Mussa (Tenerife) and Yahya Zayd (Ismailia).

Forwards: Rashid Mandawa (BDF), Mbwana Samatta (Genk), Thomas Ulimwengu (JS Saoura), John Bocco (Simba SC), Abdillanie Mussa (Blackpool) and Simon Msuva (Difaä El Jadid).