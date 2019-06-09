2019 AFCON: Iheanacho, Ajayi dropped as Rohr unveils final 23-man list

Emmanuel Okogba

2019 AFCON: 2013 U-17 FIFA World Cup Champion, Kelechi Iheanacho will not be part of Nigeria’s Super Eagles quest to conquer Africa when the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, kicks off in Egypt on 21st June.

Iheanacho who has had a dip in form since joining Leicester City from Manchester City is joined by Rotherham United’s Semi Ajayi.

22 years old Iheanacho managed just two goals in thirty-five matches for his Premier League side in the just concluded 2018/2019 season.

Both players did not feature in the goalless draw against fellow AFCON bound Zimbabwe on Saturday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

The Super Eagles will as part of their preparations for 2019 AFCON travel to the Egyptian city of Ismailia before facing another AFCON bound side Senegal on June 16.

Nigeria is drawn in Group B alongside Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea and will open their campaign against Burundi in Alexandria on June 22.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi.

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins.

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi, Wilfred Ndidi, Okenekaro Etebo, John Ogu.

Forward: Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Samuel Chukwueze.

