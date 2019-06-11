A-Ibom 7th Assembly elects Bassey speaker

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —MEMBER representing Uruan State constituency, Aniekan Bassey, has emerged Speaker of the 7th Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

The emergence of Bassey, who is also a returning member, followed the unanimous decision of the members of the House as there was no objection to his nomination.

The member representing Onna State constituency where Governor Udom Emmanuel hails, Nse Essien, moved the motion for Bassey’s nomination as Speaker and seconded by Nsit Atai lawmaker, Mark Esset.

Similarly, Princess Felicia Bassey, member representing Okobo State constituency was re-elected as the deputy speaker of the 7th Assembly.

Uduak Udoudo of Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo State constituency moved the motion to nominate Felicia Bassey, deputy Speaker while the motion was seconded by Emmanuel Bassey, representing Ini State Constituency.

In his acceptance speech, Bassey thanked his colleagues for finding him worthy to lead them in the 7th Assembly.

Bassey assured his colleagues that he would provide excellent leadership and harmonious relationship throughout his tenure.

He said, “Today marks the beginning of a new dawn as both returning and newly elected members reposed confidence in me by choosing me as the Speaker of this House.

“It is indeed the first time Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly spoke with one voice and I thank you all for finding me worthy to be the leader of the 7th Akwa Ibom Assembly.

“Let me assure my colleagues and Akwa Ibom people that I will not take the responsibility placed in me for granted. Let it be known that we all belong together, we all need each other in making sacrifice for the common good of the people.”