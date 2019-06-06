6 robbers nabbed in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—SIX robbery suspects that attacked and disposessed motorcyclists of their motorcycles in three major towns in Ondo State have been arrested by Police detectives.

Police sources said the robbers operated in Owo, Ose and Akure towns.

The suspects include Sola Tosin, Lamidi Lucky, Ojo Are, Kayode Ademola, Abiola Jamiu and Abudu Oguleye.

According to Police, they transport the motorcycles to Akure, the state capital, where they have a receiver named Awo, now at large.

Vanguard learned that the receiver changes the colour of the motorcycles and re-sell to unsuspecting buyers at ridiculously low prices.

The suspects attacked one Shaibu Success at B’ Division Owo and upon a complaint the six were picked up.

It was later discovered that three of the suspects had earlier robbed one Akinjogunla Dare of his commercial motorcycle between Ikare Junction Owo and Ose Area of Oba Akoko.