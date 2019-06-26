26-yr-old fake codeine manufacturer nabbed in Bauchi

By Charles Agwam

A 26-year-old man, Mr. Victor Oguwa, a fake drugs manufacturer, has been arrested by the Police in Bauchi.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Kamal Datti, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Bauchi, weekend.

He said the Police acting on credible intelligence, raided a black sport at Gwallameji area on June 13, and arrested the suspect.

According to Datti, the Police recovered 71 bottles of locally-produced codeine, 30 bottles of tutolin, one carton of ORS used for codeine production and one pot of codeine ready for refilling.

Others, he said, included 100 empty scavenged bottles, 60 cover of bottles and 120 product name tags.

“The case is under investigation after which the suspect will be charged to court,” he said.

The Police spokesman assured that the Command would not relent in its efforts to rid the state of crimes and criminality.

Speaking with Vanguard, one of the suspected ‘drug manufacturer,’ Victor Achunam, said he was a ‘victim of setup,’ saying he had paid N140,000 for the supply of genuine drugs, but fake drugs were sent to him which led to his arrest.

He said: “I don’t manufacture drugs, these drugs were sent to me. I think I am a victim of setup because I paid N140,000 two weeks ago for the consignment, only for these things to be sent to me.

“The drugs came to me in uncorked bottles. But when I called to find out why it was so, the supplier denied that they were fake drugs. Although I am aware that it may be harmful, I wanted to sell the drugs to recover my money. I beg for amnesty; I won’t do it again because I am wiser now.”