2 found dead in Edo community’s well

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—TWO persons, identified as Daniel Osagie and his sister in-law, Unity, were reportedly found dead inside an abandoned well in Idunowina community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was said that Daniel, a medicine dealer, left home with Unity after receiving a call, but never returned.

Their bodies were discovered after a little boy said he saw his car inside a bush after a search party had spent three days looking for them.

Some residents in the community said over 10 persons had been killed in the community in the past five months.

Edo Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the discovery of two dead bodies inside the abandoned well.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said investigation had commenced to unravel the cause(s).

He said the case was still that of suspected murder until the Police investigation proved otherwise.