Your jersey as the `First Lady of Mavin’ will forever be yours, Don Jazzy tells Tiwa Savage

By Benjamin Njoku

Leading Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage and talented Afro-pop singer, Simi have shook up the music industry in a major way with their announcement Thursday that they would be leaving their record labels for good.

While Tiwa Savage has signed a new record deal with Universal Music Group, UMG, the world leader in music-based entertainment, Simi exited from X3M Music, following the expiration of her recording contract with the label.

Under the agreement, Tiwa Savage’s future music will be released internationally through UMG’s operations in more than 60 countries worldwide. Projects will be executively produced by Efe Ogbeni of Regime Music Societe and Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna.

As an effect of this contract, the award-winning singer has also left the Don Jazzy-founded, Mavin Records which she joined seven years ago (in 2012) during its transition from Mo’Hits Records. During her time with the label, she has transformed from just a talented singer to an A-lister, show headliner and multiple award-winner.

In his farewell message to the songstress via Instagram, Don Jazzy, thanked Tiwa Savage for an amazing seven years with the label. “Our darling Tiwatope. We at Mavin would like to say a very big thank you for being such an inspiration to all of us, a friend, a sister.”

“It’s been an epic journey with you and we are very proud of what we have achieved together. As you start this new chapter in your life we want you to know that we are solidly behind you and can’t wait for the world to see what we have always believed you can be.”

“Your jersey as the `First Lady of Mavin’ will forever be yours as we do not intend to fill that position with anyone else,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by A&R executive, Vincent Nwanze, Simi and her former record label have determined to not renew the contract after its expiration. In a career that is still unfolding, Simi has emerged one of the most remarkable music talents of her generation; combining a peerless skill for writing and arranging, with a vocal prowess like none before her.

That special voice, an unassuming look, and writing talent are what attracted her to X3M when she was signed in 2014. She immediately warmed hearts with the hit single ‘Tiff’ which earned her a Headies nomination. Her debut album for X3M (her career second) was released to local and international acclaim in September 2017, and named album of the year in 2018, by The Headies Awards.

Her final album for X3M music ‘Omo Charlie Champagne’ was released on April 19, 2019.

X3M music is reputed to have a bias for original, alt music; especially in an industry dominated by pop.

X3M Music’s management said: ‘We only sign artistes that we love and believe in. We know our taste in music is rather different; but we only sign talents who meet that taste. Fortunately, we have been able to find millions of music lovers here and abroad, who share similar tastes, as is evident in the success of all the artistes we have worked with, including Simi who is without any doubt one of the biggest music talents in the country today…’ Indeed, for the two superstars, it’s the end of an era.