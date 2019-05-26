Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, in the name of Jesus, you shall be fruitful. All your efforts in every area of life will succeed in Jesus name.

Tomorrow is Children’s Day. To many of us in Africa, children are so important that we expect marriages to produce children because this is the command of God to us all.

Psalm 128 vs. 3 “ Thy wife shall be as a fruitful vine by the sides of thine house: thy children like olive plants round about thy table”.

The word of God makes it clear that no man is expected to be alone. A man is expected not just to have a spouse but also to have children.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God once said, “ a home is not a home until it has children”.

Brethren, there is a wide difference between a home that has children and the one that has none. However, these days, many couples have challenges in the area of childbearing. This challenge, in many cases is not associated with the waywardness of either of the couple. How do you explain that a lady that was married a virgin is unable to bear children while commercial sex workers or even lunatics have children?

Society is quick to put the blame on the woman but life experience has shown that inability to bear children could be due to physical and spiritual forces for both men and women.

It is only God that gives biological children. I need to emphasize biological because these days, people adopt children. Adoption is all right for those who choose that option but our focus is for those who must break the yoke of unfruitfulness in marriage.

Psalm 127 vs. 3 “ Lo, children are a heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward”.

In other words, it is God that gives children to couples.

The birth of a child is welcome with so much joyful noise because the woman feels fulfilled because she has given birth to another person.

Medically, doctors would not confirm a delay in child bearing if the couples have been married for two years or less. It is when it is over two years that diagnosis begins as to the reason for lack of conception. I return to my earlier categorization of physical and spiritual reasons for lack of conception.

Doctors speak of primary and secondary factors but we are concerned about the spiritual. Though, where the source of the challenge is spiritual, it usually requires physical attention.

How do I mean? Let’s take a couple that have done all medical tests and they are declared fit but have no pregnancy positive result to show. Anxiety sets in. With anxiety comes emotional stress that could lead to other forms of ailments.

Faith that is not deeply rooted gets shaky. You begin to doubt if God loves you. It also raises unnecessary suspicion, the woman begins to accuse her husband of lack of commitment to resolving the challenge, it could also put one under pressure from relations especially parents-in-law.

All sorts of consultations are made both solicited and unsolicited. The period of waiting is actually the time for couples to remain together. Remain focused on the option you choose to resolve the challenge and stand firm against pressure from family members.

As Pastor Gbenga Oso, the General Overseer of Laughter Foundation Ministry says, “ when one person is down, let the other person encourage”. It is not the time for quarrels or tension in the home.

I take the case of a lady, who conceives but loses the pregnancy at 12 weeks. Nothing can be more frustrating. It is hope raised, hope dashed. Doctors have tried but unable to change anything. She later said, the loss occurs when she has a particular dream. Brethren, what can a doctor do about dream? Nothing.

Or what do you say to a woman that has not been pregnant even for one day yet medically she and her husband are declared fit to have children.

The solution lies with Jesus and it is only those that seek Him that will find Him.

Any couple with this challenge must find time to pray. They must trust God’s ability to give children at his own time but they must never be tired of praying.

Why? Let’s see the word of God in Psalm 127 vs. 4&5 “ As arrows are in the hand of a mighty man; so are the children of the youth. Happy is the man that hath his quiver full of them: they shall not be ashamed, but they shall speak with the enemies in the gate”.

The first step to be taken is to identify a man of God with a true Anointing. Not prophet-herbalist who will tell you to do things that are ungodly. You need a man of God that relies solely on the Holy Bible.

Once that is done, it is your duty to create time to worship the Lord. The more you attend church services and prayer meetings, the more your faith is lifted up.

As you listen to testimonies your faith is lifted up and as you pray without doubt, the challenge will soon be history. Brethren, even if you are still trusting God for your children, take time off this week to make presentation to children either in your church or an orphanage. It is no waste of resources. God will surely reward you with yours.

I’ll share a few testimonies recorded at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) as reported by Redemption testimonies. ( All names are withheld). A couple had a baby girl after eight years of waiting. The mother of the wife wrote, “ God blessed my daughter with a baby girl after eight years of waiting and two failed IVF. We came in contact with Pastor Adeboye in the United Kingdom and God stepped into her case. Glory be to God.

The couple I mentioned last week had their first baby in 24 hours of marriage at Laughter Foundation International Ministry.

A lady in RCCG also testified: “ God puts an end to five years of waiting for the fruit of the womb after I saw Pastor Adeboye in my dream and he prayed for me”. She conceived after the dream and gave birth to a baby girl.

Other churches have similar programmes. You may ask the Holy Spirit to lead you to where to worship.

Brethren, if you have time to seek your daily bread, you must also give priority to your Christian life to put an end to delay in child bearing in your marriage.

Be focused. Many women spend so much time bothering about what the man is doing outside the home. This is an unnecessary distraction. Once you focus on God he will fight all your battles for you. No other woman will give birth to the child that God has ordained for you. Sometimes, this suspicion is unfounded and indeed a major distraction. It is either you focus on God and maintain the best relationship with your spouse or you are distracted. The time for waiting on the Lord isn’t the time for listening to gossip.

I pray for you, by Children’s Day of next year, in the name that is above all names, you will have your biological children in your home. For your labour, God can reward you with multiple births.

Reflect on your spiritual life; make necessary adjustments and suddenly, your bundle of joy will roll in.

You will testify soon in Jesus name.

This week, your fruitless efforts will produce fruits beyond your imagination in Jesus name.

Shalom!.