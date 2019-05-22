Why Nollywood films cannot win OSCARS – Hollywood actor, Lucien Morgan

…Speaks on his role in the movie, ‘Shadow of Parties’

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Hollywood actor and producer, Lucien Morgan who’s best known for his roles in films like ‘An American Werewolf’, “Return of the Don”, “Theft Unexpected” among others has predicted a brighter future for the Nigerian movie industry.

The veteran actor said “Nollywood in the next five years will be a major leader of the world film market.”

Morgan made this prediction last week, at the press parley ahead of the August release of the highly anticipated feature film, “Shadow Parties” produced and directed byYemi Amodu. The Hollywood actor starred in the film alongside screen diva, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as the lead character. Other Nollywood actors who starred in the film, shot in Lagos, Ibadan, Osun and Akure cities include, veteran actress, Sola Sobowale, Segun Arinze, Prince Jide Kosoko, Ken Erics, Toyin Abraham, Saheed Balogun, Sola Kosoko, Rotimi Salami and Yemi Blaq. Also, Paris-based actress, Magdalena Korpas starred in the film.

Sharing his experience while on location, Morgan said he had a wonderful time. “The experience was fantastic, good script and wonderful locations to work. I was able to have a little bit of free hand with some of the costumes design which I think is quite important. Wonderful actor like Yemi Blaq to work with. I enjoyed every bit of it and I think it is going to be a very successful film.”

Morgan has described Nigerian actors as being “excellent.” He lamented the inability of the country’s government to support the industry, saying “if government backs the industry, it could change the world attitude towards the African film sector.”

His words: “What I think is the problem with Nollywood is the fact that there isn’t enough government assistance to make films. There isn’t enough of government encouragement to enable the director or the producer to make films that can hit the international market. Films in Germany, France and Italy are currently not in a very good shape because they don’t have the places to distribute the films. What you have here in Nigeria is a clear open market. It is going to be a boom market. I think it is going to take one or two Nollywood films to win major awards and gain international recognition at the Oscar, or Cannes festival.”

“ I honestly do not understand why the Nigerian government has not considered it important to showcase their films like so many other countries at the Cannes festival. This is one of the world biggest film market. In five years time, I predict that Nollywood will be a world leader and very highly respected industry in the film market. The directors are excellent, the producers are excellent, but what is not excellent is the attitude of the government not to back the industry enough.”

“There is need for the government to back the industry. They are going to have to lift the budget to compete internationally. The market is flooded. So, the government should keep funding the producers, directors to lift the budget out of Nollywood to where you can make a film and be guaranteed to make a profit. Lift the budget to 10 million dollars and then you can compete,” the veteran actor added.

Meanwhile, on “Shadow of Parties”, Amodu said featuring foreign actors is to give the film a global appeal following the subject it’s treating. He also revealed that they have been investing in the film since two years now, adding that the film is currently at the post-production stage.

A paradox of communal clash, “Shadow Parties” encapsulates the endless political intrigues that would later transform into blood business of arms and ammunition and of course the killings of innocent residents, which is an exposition of reality.