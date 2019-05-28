Usani: How Buhari restored peace in Niger Delta

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA – The President Muhammadu Buhari led administration has established relative peace in the Niger Delta region via implementation of laudable projects since inception in the last four years, the outgoing Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani has said.

Pastor Usani, who stated this while presenting his scorecard as a minister said projects implementation by the administration cut across all communities in the nine states that made up the region.

He said, within the period under review, developmental projects and programmes have been initiated, completed, handed over to the communities while so many are still on-going in our resolved to improving the living standards of the people in the region.

According to him, “I am pleased to welcome you to this auspicious occasion to present the Ministry’s Scorecard (2015-2018) under my stewardship, and I must confess that I have enjoyed tremendous support from my colleague, the Honourable Minister of State.

“The key achievements are made possible by the support of the Permanent Secretary, the entire staff of the Ministry as well as unalloyed cooperation extended to us by the communities in the Niger Delta region.

“As we all know, a peaceful environment engenders development.

“The importance of this event cannot be overemphasized considering our challenge at the beginning of this administration, particularly in the implementation of the Ministry’s mandate towards achieving the change agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari in line with the country’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

“Our sustained interest to the development of the Niger Delta region had on assumption of duty imposed on us the necessity to adopt an implementable strategy, apply a new thinking as well as act responsibly towards the pervasive feeling of neglect and providing solutions to the problems of the region.

“I am particularly happy that our template has not failed us. It is against this background that the Ministry is here today presenting the key achievements made thus far.

“The 2015-2018 scorecard document encapsulates the initiatives, activities and the key achievements of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in our commitment to transforming the Niger Delta for peace, security and prosperity.”

Usani stressed further that, “You will agree with me that despite the daunting challenges of developing the Niger Delta due to limited resources to government, our ideas have been vigorously geared towards ensuring sustainable development, peace and security in the region.

“We reckon that there are more to do but our experience was assembled on the unwavering zeal in us that the mandate to deliver in the Region is not only on course but also currently manifesting.

He recalled that, “On assumption of duty as Minister, I requested that the Ministry’s books be examined in order to allow us have a baseline of information on how the Ministry had been managed in the previous years.

“This led to the setting up of the Ministerial Technical Audit Committee. The recommendations and implementation of the report of the committee are largely responsible for the various achievements of the Ministry in the past 3years under my watch.

“I am happy we have made significant progress in this important journey of developing the Niger Delta region because this is the oath we signed with the people over 3years ago.

“In order to reinforce our commitment to remain accountable to you at all time, this presentation serves as a critical component of good governance, transparency, as well as a platform for ensuring participatory governance, where citizens involvement and inclusiveness is essentially imperative in the affairs of government.

“It is the foundational base upon which the execution of programmes and projects in the ministry tailored to meet the developmental needs of the people rests.

“Under my watch, these developmental projects and programmes have been initiated, completed, handed over to the communities while so many are still on-going in our resolved to improving the living standards of the people in the region.”

The outgoing minister, while perhaps recommending his approach to work for his successor to adopt, identified, dedication, honest and prudent of utilization of scarce resources was what is required to make a difference.

According to him, “However way you look at our assessment of policy, project and key achievements in the our scorecard, the consensus is that we have been dedicated, honest and prudent to effectively utilized the scarce available resources to bring positive impact to the people as well as the region.

“We believe that if our approach in the implementation of projects is adopted towards fast-tracking the development in the region, peace, security and sustainable development would be guaranteed.

“This is the progress we must advance and consolidate on the change mandate of the present administration to further bring common good to the people of the Niger Deltan the years ahead especially during the 2nd term of President Muhammadu Buhari.”