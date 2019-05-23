U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles battle cold, tackle Qatar Friday

The Flying Eagles are grappling with the cold weather in Poland ahead of their opening match on Friday against Qatar at the U20 World Cup which begins today. The match in Tychy is at 5pm Nigerian time.

Officials informed that the team are fighting to stay warm as the weather is colder than what most of them are used to. The weather could be as low as 10 degrees during the day.

Coach Paul Aigbogun has also tried to know more about the Qataris, but at the same time has insisted the main focus will be preparing his own team.

Qatar qualified for their fourth U20 World Cup after they reached the semi-final of the AFC U19 Championship in February 2017.

Both Qatar and the Flying Eagles are staying at the same hotel and it will be the first time both teams are meeting at this competition.

