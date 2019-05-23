Tribunal upholds Wike’s re-election, dismisses Labour Party’s petition

port harcourt— Rivers State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, yesterday, dismissed the petition by the Rivers State 2019 Labour Party governorship candidate, Chief Isaac Wonwu challenging Governor Nyesom Wike.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice O. Kaigama dismissed the petition following a motion for withdrawal, moved by counsel to Wonwu, Mr Uche Ulemene.

Justice Kaigama said that the Labour Party governorship candidate withdrew the petition on his own and that there were no illegal agreements the paintiff and the defendant.

Counsel to Wonwu had sought the leave of the tribunal to withdraw the petition and to strike out same.

He informed the tribunal that his application to withdraw the petition was accompanied by a notice of consent to withdraw Exhibit A.

He added that also annexed was an affidavit against illegal terms of withdrawal.

Counsel to Wike, M.S Agwu said his client was not opposed to the withdrawal. He announced that he filed an affidavit against any illegal terms of withdrawal, noting that the petitioner withdrew the petition on his own volition.

The tribunal dismissed the petition, noting that the Labour Party governorship candidate stated that he withdrew the petition in the interest of Rivers State.

Counsel to INEC, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, SAN, informed the Tribunal that INEC filed a preliminary objection to the petition, adding that INEC was not opposing the application for withdrawal.

He said INEC filed a preliminary objection because the petition lacked merit. He urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition.