Tribunal upholds Wike’s re-election, dismisses Labour Party’s petition

3:07 am

port harcourt— Rivers State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, yesterday, dismissed the petition by the Rivers State 2019 Labour Party governorship candidate, Chief  Isaac Wonwu challenging Governor Nyesom Wike.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice O. Kaigama dismissed the petition following a motion for withdrawal, moved by counsel to Wonwu, Mr Uche Ulemene.
Justice Kaigama said that the Labour Party governorship candidate withdrew the petition on his own and that there were  no  illegal  agreements  the paintiff and the defendant.

Counsel to Wonwu had sought the leave of the tribunal to withdraw the petition and to strike out same.

He informed the tribunal that his application to withdraw the petition was accompanied by a notice of consent to withdraw Exhibit A.

He added that also annexed was an affidavit against illegal terms of withdrawal.

Counsel  to  Wike, M.S Agwu said his client was not opposed to the withdrawal. He announced  that he filed an affidavit against  any illegal  terms of  withdrawal, noting that the petitioner withdrew the petition on his own volition.

The  tribunal dismissed  the petition, noting that the Labour Party governorship candidate stated that he withdrew the petition  in the interest of Rivers State.

Counsel to INEC, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, SAN, informed  the Tribunal  that INEC filed a preliminary objection to the petition, adding that INEC was not opposing the application  for withdrawal.

He said INEC filed a preliminary objection because  the petition lacked merit.  He urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition.


