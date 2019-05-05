Tonto Dikeh dumps Nollywood, turns Bible preacher

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh may have dumped the movie industry as she took to her Instagram page to preach to her fans about God’s love for his people.

Dikeh’s action is coming less than 24 hours after the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) threatened to sanction her over “bad behavior” exhibited concerning her marriage.

Chairman of the AGN BOT Prince Ifeanyi Dikehad said “Dike is exhibiting bad behavior that we will no longer condone. What she should realize is that every marriage has its own issue.

“No one marriage is perfect. Issues like that are private. It is very unbecoming of her to portray us in bad light. There are so many actors who have issues with their marriages without getting the public involved.

“Her actions does not speak well of the industry. We are not interested in her private matters; rather we are concerned about her attitude which is rubbing off negatively on other actresses.

“Actions like this portray the industry as having unserious ladies. That is why men are scared of marrying actresses.

“Thank God that we have good examples in the industry. If she is looking for sensation, she should look for something else to use.

“Honestly the Board of Trustee is not happy with her and if she continues this way we will sanction her. We do not encourage bad behavior.”

However, Tonto Dikeh, in her Sunday morning sermon, urged fans to always trust the word of God as it had never failed.

Read Tonto Dikeh’s sermon in full:

“Good morning beautiful people of God, Here’s (ROR) *TAKE HIM AT HIS WORD.* *As for God, his way is perfect: the word of the LORD is tried: he is a buckler to all those that trust in him (Psalm 18:30).* One of the things that you have to learn to do, as a Christian, is to take God at His Word and act on His Word. There’re lots of Christians who probably have never been taught to do this.

“Many, somehow, have learnt to disbelieve God from the experience of their environment. We live in a world where we’re exposed to all kinds of materials and information that tend to instil doubt, fear and unbelief.

“For example, when children grow up in an environment where people generally don’t keep to their word, it affects their mentality.

“Imagine a society where politicians are known to make promises which they never keep; such an environment will breed people who find it difficult to trust, and believe anything. People have increasingly lost faith in words; words have increasingly lost meaning, because not many understand the integrity of words.

“But it’s not so with God. His Word has integrity. His Word is infallible; you can stake your life on it.

“He said in Isaiah 55:10-11, *“For as the rain cometh down, and the snow from heaven, and returneth not thither, but watereth the earth, and maketh it bring forth and bud, that it may give seed to the sower, and bread to the eater: So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.”* It makes no difference the crisis you might be facing in life; trust, and act on the Word.

“Maybe it’s a health situation; the Word guarantees your divine health. There’s no need to cry and beg God for healing; He already gave you something better than healing—His life in you; Christ in you.

“That’s your right and assurance for divine health. Romans 8:10 says, *“…if Christ is in you, although your body be dead because of sin, the Spirit gives it life because of righteousness.”* Train your spirit to trust God and take Him at His word.

Some of her fans reacted negatively to her sermon calling her an absolute hypocrite, while few others described her action as “scam”.

One of her followers with name gossipota_ said: “@tontolet Aunty believe it or not you be scam … you go preach, quote Bible passage and in the afternoon, you act so toxic and you can’t forget or forgive … and you call yourself believer… that’s not the way of Christ Aunty … It’s not at all. Be deceiving yourself.”