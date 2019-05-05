There can’t be dev without security – African Church

By Sam Eyoboka

ARCHBISHOP of Lagos Province of the African Church, Most Rev. Julius Oludotun Ogunseye has passionately appealed to the Federal Government to expedite action to curb the growing spate of insecurity ravaging several parts of the country, stressing that there cannot be meaning-ful development in any nation bedeviled with security challenges.

Ogunseye said the Feder-al Government should live above politics to decisively deal with the current esca-lation of insulgency, kid-napping, killing of inno-cent citizens, and terrorism in parts of the country.

Addressing newsmen at the African Church Beth-lehem Cathedral, Lagos Central Diocese in Ebute Meta, Lagos as part of the province’s ongoing second bi-annual congress, the archbishop, however hail-ed the recent intervention of Federal Government in the rescue of two Nigerian citizens from the hangman in Saudi Arabia. The two-some were wrongly accus-ed for importation of ban-ned substances into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to Most Rev. Ogunseye who was flanked by five diocesan bishops under the province as well as the Provincial Lay President, Dr. Olusegun Adenekan and Vice Lay President, Brother Ade-kunle Jaiyesimi, “the Bible teaches us to be our broth-er’s keeper. We urge all Nigerians to be more care-ful when travelling ab-road, guard your luggage jealously and never allow people with negative int-entions to implicate you.”

On discordant tunes trailing the approval of N30,000 minimum wage, Archbishop Ogunseye call-ed on all state governors to ensure that the payment of the minimum wage is made operational without any further delay.

“The church calls on all state governors to ensure that the payment of the minimum wage of N30,000 is made operative immediately and paid as at when due,” he stated, adding that every Niger-ian is aware that the approved minimum wage cannot be said to be a living wage and that is why all well meaning Nigerian will appeal to the governors to avoid any further ind-ustrial crisis.

On the issue of Christians in politics, the archbishop lamented the age old belief that politics is dirty and ungodly.

He said that recent dev-elopments have revealed that “we have been robbed by ignorance. We have let go our legitimate right as the head and we have abandoned politics in the hands of the ungodly and they are misleading with aching politics which the Church is currently suffer-ing from. In this year’s congress, we are present-ing a new dawn of Christ-ian involvement in parti-san politics.”

The archbishop pledged that during the congress, the province will review its vision for new investments to uplift the living stand-ards of members especially the youths.

To that extent, “we have to redesign the existing educational plans, so as to meet up with current aca-demic yearnings of mem-bers.”

The province also has plans to establish a plant-ain plantation, bottled water production, book-shop, and several other ventures as part of its drive to reduce the un-employment rate in the country.