Taraba to domesticate TSTS policy to bridge manpower shortage In health sector 

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo— Taraba state government has assured development partners in the health sector of its readiness to adopt the revised Task Shifting/Task Sharing, TSTS, policy document in order to provide quality health care services to rural dwellers who mostly rely on Community Health Extension Workers, CHEWs, in the absence of Doctors.

The Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Musa Obadiah, who spoke at the weekend during an advocacy visit to the ministry by the Women and Children Health Empowerment Foundation, WACHEF, lauded the foundation for its humanitarian services to the vulnerable, especially women, children and people with disabilities in hard-to-reach communities.

He said “the state is enjoying your partnership, and we are more than ready to sustain this relationship, most especially now that you are expanding your intervention to better serve our teeming population in Taraba State.

“We will also extend to you all the needed support as part of our own contribution to WACHEF’s expansion.”

The lead consultant of WACHEF, Dr. Musa Haruna who spoke on behalf of the visitors, said the revised TSTS policy document, if domesticated, would allow health workers who are not skilled in some critical health challenges, to receive additional training that will enable them save more lives, especially in rural areas.

He said “some of these skills that were hitherto utilized by doctors, nurses and midwives can be passed down to Community Health Extension Workers, CHEWs, so that in our villages where there are no doctors, these crop of health workers will be able to perform wonders and save lives.”

Dr. Haruna further advised the state ministry of Health to constitute a Technical Working Group that will see to the implementation of the TSTS policy document in Taraba sate.