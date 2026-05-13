PDP slams Otu over Cross River’s ‘shambolic’ health sector

Gov Bassey Otu of Cross River State

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State has lambasted Governor Bassey Otu over the alleged dire state of the health sector, warning of an imminent collapse of public healthcare services.

State PDP Chairman, Venatius Ikem (Esq), raised the alarm while addressing journalists on Wednesday in Calabar,

Ikem claimed that General Hospitals in Calabar and Akamkpa, the only functional public facilities, are crippled by power outages, forcing surgeons to use patients’ relatives’ petrol generators or phone torchlights.

“The health sector in Cross River is in a shambolic condition and requires urgent intervention,” Ikem declared.

“It is unacceptable that surgeries are being carried out with the aid of phone torch lights because there is no electricity in some General Hospitals.”

He alleged the state employs only 99 nurses and fewer than 20 doctors across public facilities, with health workers fleeing due to poor pay and conditions.

“Nurses and doctors are leaving the state service due to poor remuneration and terrible working environment.

“The few health workers left are overstretched and cannot adequately meet the healthcare needs of the people,” he added.

He highlighted acute midwife shortages driving pregnant women to unregulated Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs), fuelling maternal deaths, and called for laws mandating referrals to certified professionals.

“There is no proper law regulating the activities of Traditional Birth Attendants in the state.

Government must put measures in place to ensure collaboration and referral protocols between TBAs and trained medical personnel in order to safeguard pregnant women,” Ikem insisted.

The PDP boss spotlighted Odukpani, the governor’s home local government, with just two nurses at its health facility, and decried unaccredited nursing schools exacerbating manpower gaps.

“The nursing colleges in the state are still awaiting accreditation from the Nigerian Nursing and Midwifery Council.

“This is affecting training capacity and worsening the manpower shortage in the health sector,” he said.

Ikem further faulted Health Commissioner Dr. Henry Ayuk for prioritising soakaways over equipment and staff shortages, questioning fund utilisation dominated by donors.

He demanded urgent recruitment, facility rehab, power, and equipment.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) urged massive nurse recruitment and hospital rehabilitation.

State Chairman, Comr. Josephine Bassey, said this would create a conducive work environment.

But Dr. Coco-Bassey Esu, Governor Otu’s Special Assistant on Nursing, countered that the administration has injected 200 nurses—many with appointment letters—despite inheriting shortages.

He disclosed State Executive Council approval for rehabbing hospitals in Odukpani, Akpabuyo, IDH Calabar, Ikom, Obudu, and Bekwarra.