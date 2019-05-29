Succour for eye patients as senator set up eye centre

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—WORRIED by the increase in eye diseases among his constituents, the Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Chief Theodore Orji has, Saturday, set up an Ultra-modern eye Center in Umuahia to take care of them.

Located at the heart of Umuahia, the capital city of Abia State, the eye clinic is equipped with world class facilities and man by experienced eye doctor and staffers.

Inspecting the facilities at the Center, last weekend, Senator Orji explained that he was prompted to establish the clinic because he has always had as his focus, good health for his constituents and indeed the people of Abia State.

He said he believes that “only the healthy enjoy other dividends of democracy”.

“If one is blind, he will not see the tarred road. I have taken health as my priority. You can empower people but health is vital”, Senator Orji said.

Orji who is returning for second tenure said that since he set up the eye clinic, “my happiness is that the telephone calls I got from beneficiaries and how they pray and bless us all is emotional, especially from the old men and women. That is the prayer God hears: the prayer of the poor people”.

He explained however, that project named “Sen. T. A. Orji Free Eye Centre” was not only for members of constituency alone “but for anybody who can come and seek relief”.

According to him, 604 people benefited from the first phase of the project last which was free, while this year, 159 have so far benefited, saying that the project would end medical tourism in the country.

“As a politician, I have to give back to the society to reciprocate the blessing God has been showering me. Why are you a humanitarian? What will you give if you don’t take advantage of you position to better the life of the less-privileged?

In his remarks, the doctor in charge of the centre, Dr. Anya Kalu explained that the centre affords the best machines for eye treatment. He said that the project is in three phases.

According to him, phase one is offered to the people on subsidized level whereby, the patient pays only 20%, while the senator pays the rest of 60% while phase two is for free eye treatment for Sen. Orji’s constituents.

The third phase, Dr. Kalu explained is the training for eye specialists.

According to him, the centre has the latest model of Yag Laser machines and the only functional one in the entire South East, hence patients have been referred to the center by teaching hospitals around.