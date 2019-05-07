Should I try again with my ex now I’m married?

Dear Bunmi,
I got married two years ago when I hadn’t completely fallen out of love with my ex-girlfriend.
I met my wife on the rebound after my ex left me for another man. But the relationship didn’t work out and she’s started e-mailing me.
My wife is a kind, gentle and good company but I now realise that my ex is the love of my life. My marriage is currently childless. What should I do?
Smart, by e-mail.
Dear Smart,
Before you do anything rash, like throwing away your marriage, stop and think about your real feelings for your ex.
It’s easy to look back at a past relationship with rose-tinted glasses, but she was the one who chose to finish with you and must have had her reason, which may well still exist.
I would try to make your marriage work if I were you. Don’t rush back to your ex without being sure she’s not also settling for you on the rebound.
What happens if what she considers a better option shows up again?