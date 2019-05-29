Russia targets Nigeria, other African countries for fish export

By Godwin Oritse

THE Russian Fishing Company, RFC, is currently mulling plans to perfect its exports of Pollack and Herring fish to Nigeria, Ghana and other African countries, the World Fishing Aquaculture Report has said.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the RFC, Mr. Fedo Kisanov, the firm is looking forward to increasing its volume sales of pollock and herring fish in these African countries in the next few years.

Kisanov disclosed that before now China was traditionally its biggest market for this species of fish, adding that the firm hopes to expand its market share in Africa.

“Traditionally, China was our main export market for Pacific herring but Africa promises to catch up in volume sales in the coming years.

“Currently, RFC is focused mainly on Nigeria but we plan to expand our presence in the Africa market as we believe the demand for Pelagic species in Africa will increase in the future.

“Last year, RFC sold around 10,000 tonnes of Pacific herring in Nigeria through the Stallion Group, one of the leading West Africa conglomerates.

“This year, the company will continue the partnership, RFC and Stallion Group’s representatives took the opportunity to discuss prospects for further cooperation.”

Similarly, the Stallion Group Executive Director, Mr. Jeykumar Ponraj, commended the RFC saying, “We are looking forward to developing our partnership further.

“We are going to look beyond Nigeria in the region such as to Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana”.