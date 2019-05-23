Ramadan : Lagos Secretariat Central Mosque tasks Muslims on charity

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

In order to maximize the blessing of Ramadan, Lagos Secretariat Community Central Mosque, LSCCM has tasked Muslims to imbibe the culture of generosity without limiting it to faith.

The LSCCM Chairman, Dr. Tajudeen Afolabi, who gave the task at the yearly Ramadan lecture held in Ikeja recently, explained that the month was not set aside for fasting alone but to extend kindness to others which Islam preaches.

“The month of Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year in Islamic calendar and Muslims should endeavour to fast, abstain from pleasures while engaging in other meritorious services that raise their status in the sight of Allah; and extend generosity to all.”

Earlier, the guest speaker, Sheikh Habeebulah Agbabiaka, whose lecture was titled: Family life and leadership: Islamic perspectives, stressed that a model Islamic family must adhere strictly to Prophetic guidance.

The cleric argued that the head of the family must possess good leadership qualities and also understand leadership roles in Islam in order to attain the desired success.

“In every Muslim home, there must be a leader, which is the husband. Assisted by his wife, they must have the required knowledge of Islam so that they can instill its teaching in their children which would afford them the opportunity to achieve the ultimate success of this world and the hereafter.”