Ramadan : Buhari suspends FEC to break fast

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday suspended the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, to enable Muslim members of the cabinet to break their Ramadan fast.

The weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Buhari started at about 11a.m after the inauguration of the Board of North East Development Commission, NEDC and even had one previous break in the afternoon during which only three memoranda were said to had been deliberated upon out of 29 slated for consideration.

I urge all Muslims to use the Ramadan fast to build harmony with fellow citizens of other faiths. We must uphold the values of tolerance and mutual coexistence, and leave no room whatsoever for hatred and violence. I pray for Allah’s continued peace & progress for Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/zwHkRdtqbS — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) May 7, 2019

The FEC resumed but its deliberations lasted until 6.45p.m just in time for Muslims to break their fast.

According to Cbief Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, the meeting was expected to resume deliberations after the religious obligations at about 7.15p.m.

Recall that last, FEC which started about 4:30pm on Thursday with Vice President Osinbajo presiding wad also suspended for the Vice President to receive a delegation from African Court of Human and Peoples’ Rights.

That meeting had earlier been moved from Wednesday to Thursday because of the Workers Day celebration.

Though it was earlier scheduled to commence at 11a.m, the absence of the Vice President who was out of Abuja for an undisclosed engagement that day, caused it to be rescheduled for 4p.m.

But after about three and half hours of deliberations, he suspended the meeting at 7.50pm to receive the group and was expected to return to the Council Chamber of the presidential at the end of his session with the Rights group.

The meeting lasted well into the night. As at the time of filing this story, the Ministers were still on break, while some people from the Ministries, Department and Agencies, MDAs were still waiting to make presentations.