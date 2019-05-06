Breaking News
Translate

Marketing officer in court for allegedly stealing employer’s money

On 12:21 pmIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

A Marketing Officer, Maris Adjebrefe, 31, of Prothrive Astute Height Ltd. who allegedly stole N900,000 sales proceeds of his employer, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Prothrive Astute Height
court

The defendant, who resides in Igando area of Lagos State, is being tried for stealing and breach of peace to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offence was committed on March 5, at Prothrive Astute Height Ltd. Company located at No. 57, Sumonu St., Oke-Ira, Ogba, Lagos.

READ ALSO: ‘Nigerian media must move with digital trend’

“Adjebrefe works with Prothrive Astute Height Ltd. Company and was given some goods to be sold to their various customers.

“He, however, removed the sum of N900,000 from the proceeds of the sales without remitting it into the company’s account and converted the money to his own use,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 287 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Layinka, granted the defendant a bail of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka, thereafter, adjourned the case until May 17 for mention. (NAN)

VANGUARD


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.