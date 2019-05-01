Probe of 15 Imo LGA chairmen begins today

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The plan to probe into the activities of some of the local government chairmen by the Imo State House of Assembly will resume today (Thursday).

Vanguard gathered yesterday in Owerri, that at the last plenary session, the House adjourned sitting till May 2, 2019.

Vanguard had reported that the Imo lawmakers had moved against some of the local government chairmen after the chairmen allegedly did not honor several invitations extended to them by the House.

ALSO READ: Imo govt builds prison facility to accommodate 3,000 inmates

However, after it generated a lot of heat, some of the chairmen later appeared at the House, but they were asked to go back and return back to the House of Assembly, on May 2, 2019.

The reason was that they could not come together with their Director of Administration and General Services and treasurers, as requested by the leadership of the House of Assembly.

Also, in what many have described as supremacy battle started last month, when one of the lawmakers representing Ehime Mbano state constituency, Lawman Duruji, raised a point of order, where he drew the attention of his colleagues that about 15 local government chairmen, had ignored several invitations from the House.

Vanguard captured Duruji’s remark saying: “Mr Speaker, we have invited the local government chairmen, to interface with the committee on local government affairs but they have refused to honor our invitation.

“They have refused to honour this invitation. 15 of them were invited to interface with this committee and only two came.

“I stand to say that this house has been undermined by these chairmen. You know too well that there is this synergy that has always existed especially with the executive chairmen and the House, and you know that we also created the laws that established their functions.”

“And I don’t know why these chairmen should disobey this house and I don’t know why this honourable house will invite these chairmen and they will sit in their house and refuse to honor our invitation,” Duruji fumed.

Also, Vanguard was told that those likely to join them in the face to face drama, included the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mark Uchendu, and the Director of Imo Broadcasting Corporation, IBC, Ralph Aforaku.

Also, the Commissioner for Finance, Ugochi Nnanna Okoro, as well as the Accountant General of the state.

Recalled the SGI, Uchendu, the matter was presented at the floor of the House by the member representing Ideato North state constituency, Arthur Egwim, over alleged unparliamentary remarks made against the House, as it relates to the creation of new autonomous communities, while on a radio programme of IBC.

While on the issue of the invitation of the commissioner for finance, came from the member representing Nkwerre state constituency, Chika Madumere.

He briefly said: “We want to find out the exact financial status of Imo State, we want to have a clearer picture of the proper state of Imo. We want to have the exact amount that is accrued to the state and the debt status of Imo state. We want to rest this rumour and speculations about our state.”

Vanguard