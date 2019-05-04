Breaking News
Power Supply: Some FCT communities to experience load shedding— AEDC

On 10:27 amIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), says some electricity supply feeders from Kukwaba transmission station supplying power to some communities will experience load shedding, pending replacement of the faulty breaker in the station.

AEDC’s General Manager,Corporate Communications, Mr Fadipe Oyebode  said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

He listed the feeders on load shedding to include  L31 feeder that supplies  Games village, national stadium, Jewel apartments, Indoor complex,  Human Rights Radio and its environs.

Oyebode also said  that feeder L32, that supplies customers in  Trademore Estate Lugbe, Lugbe Across, Lugbe Zones one to nine, Ako and  Aso estates would also experience loadsheding.

He said L33 feeder, feeding consumers  in Durumi district, American International School, Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), Christ Embassy and its environs was also affected.

According to him, feeder  L35 supplying  railway station and L36 feeding  Idu Industrial Layout, Kuchingoro, karmajiji villages, Coca cola and other neighborhoods would  also be loadsheded.

Others are consumers  in Trade mall, Lugbe, Pyakasa, Sun City, Moccido Housing Estate, Brains and Hammer, African University of Science and Technology among other surrounding communities.

He, however, expressed the hope  that the challenge that resulted in the loadsheding  would be  resolved before the end of the  day.


